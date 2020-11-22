CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report $5.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.88 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $18.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $19.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $22.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $94.55 on Thursday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 1,173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

