Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $196.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Sidoti increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.20.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

