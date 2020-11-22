CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,761 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CDW were worth $22,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

CDW stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.43.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.