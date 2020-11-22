Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Short Interest Down 15.3% in October

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of APOP opened at $1.81 on Friday. Cellect Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellect Biotechnology stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.76% of Cellect Biotechnology worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

