CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of CenterPoint Energy worth $37,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 39.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Shares of CNP opened at $23.46 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

