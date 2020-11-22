CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,057,172 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $28,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

