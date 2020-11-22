Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.74. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,399.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.