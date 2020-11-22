Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Holdings Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.12% of Central Pacific Financial worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 167,379 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 267.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 175,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 127,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Shares of CPF stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $474.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Central Pacific Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.