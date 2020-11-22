Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $835.35

Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 835.35 ($10.91) and last traded at GBX 819 ($10.70), with a volume of 60509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 773 ($10.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 717.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 562.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.63.

Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (6.50) (($0.08)) by GBX 1.90 ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

