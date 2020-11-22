Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CERS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of CERS opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Cerus has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 16,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $126,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,261.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,738 in the last three months. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,800,000 after buying an additional 8,241,636 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cerus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,726,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,797,000 after buying an additional 161,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cerus by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,255,000 after buying an additional 401,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cerus by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,544,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 135,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

