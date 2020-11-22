CGI (NYSE:GIB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.02.

NYSE:GIB opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CGI by 433.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI during the third quarter worth about $58,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 52.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

