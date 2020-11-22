Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $9.60. Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 3,179,541 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.19. The company has a market cap of $13.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) Company Profile (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

