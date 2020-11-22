Charles E. Baker Sells 4,272 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $415,879.20.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

