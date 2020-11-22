Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in October

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 667,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 819,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 667.8 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

CWSRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

