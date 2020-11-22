Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADMF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Chemesis International has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.65.

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

