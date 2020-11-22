Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) & Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Head-To-Head Review

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) and Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Natural has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Northwest Natural pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 115.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Northwest Natural pays out 87.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Northwest Natural has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Northwest Natural’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.67 $1.18 billion $2.25 16.79 Northwest Natural $746.37 million 1.97 $61.74 million $2.19 21.97

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Natural. Cheniere Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Natural, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Northwest Natural’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 20.10% 174.29% 6.59% Northwest Natural 7.93% 7.21% 1.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cheniere Energy Partners and Northwest Natural, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 1 1 0 0 1.50 Northwest Natural 1 3 0 0 1.75

Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.30%. Northwest Natural has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.06%. Given Northwest Natural’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northwest Natural is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Northwest Natural shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Northwest Natural shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats Northwest Natural on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers in approximately 140 communities through 760,000 meters. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

