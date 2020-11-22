China Biologic Products (CBPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect China Biologic Products to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBPO stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.27. China Biologic Products has a fifty-two week low of $97.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBPO. BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

