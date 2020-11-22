China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZNH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Southern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

China Southern Airlines stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

