CI Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in General Dynamics by 7,755.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after acquiring an additional 667,000 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,023,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,205,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 125.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 259,850 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of GD opened at $148.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

