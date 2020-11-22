CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $143.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.