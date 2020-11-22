CI Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

NYSE BJ opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $279,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 31,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,403,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,317,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,129 shares of company stock worth $20,393,190 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

