CI Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $230.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.62. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

