CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 66,377 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 144,548 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 140,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

VIRT opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

