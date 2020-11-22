CI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $769,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 80,000.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN opened at $518.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $574.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.13 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,667 shares of company stock worth $77,779,683. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

