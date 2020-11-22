CI Investments Inc. Has $298,000 Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1,112.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 222.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $943,144.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,168.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $57,157.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $550,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,565,774 shares of company stock worth $765,445,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.