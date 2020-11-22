CI Investments Inc. Has $316,000 Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,494,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,263,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.03 and its 200 day moving average is $201.04. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.