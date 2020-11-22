CI Investments Inc. Has $319,000 Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1,120.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNDM. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 9,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $1,084,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,371 shares of company stock valued at $17,506,093. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

