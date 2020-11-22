CI Investments Inc. Has $328,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 229.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,985 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.62.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $210.66 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.79 and a 200-day moving average of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

