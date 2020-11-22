CI Investments Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,672,000 after buying an additional 668,852 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 35.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 375,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 596.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,036 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,780.7% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 199,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $4,883,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

