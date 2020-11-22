CI Investments Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 58.1% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 41,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,299,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

NYSE MCO opened at $272.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.95. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.