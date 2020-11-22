CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 506,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 226,656 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,279,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,554,000 after purchasing an additional 206,643 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

MDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

