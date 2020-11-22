CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $202.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.32. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDSN. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

