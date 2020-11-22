CI Investments Inc. Makes New $306,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $137.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

