CI Investments Inc. Makes New $325,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.46.

In other news, Director Simon Beard sold 4,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.19, for a total transaction of $1,452,087.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,089 shares of company stock valued at $73,298,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $446.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

