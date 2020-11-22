CI Investments Inc. Makes New $366,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dawn Lyon sold 3,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $257,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $295,768.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 7,589 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $634,743.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,959,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,511,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,711 shares of company stock valued at $67,289,613 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Z stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

