CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of PAG opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $62.71.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

