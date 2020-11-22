CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 75.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,253,000 after purchasing an additional 183,222 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,389,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on W. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.38.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total transaction of $87,173,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $169,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,646,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,883 shares of company stock valued at $140,171,953 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE W opened at $252.54 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.53 and a 200 day moving average of $246.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

