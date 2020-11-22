CI Investments Inc. Purchases 2,207 Shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 459.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Livongo Health by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,376 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Livongo Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Livongo Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $6,114,817.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 964,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,122,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 5,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $759,927.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 691,865 shares of company stock worth $86,180,389 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a current ratio of 19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.42 and a beta of 1.81. Livongo Health, Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $151.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.40.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livongo Health, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $7.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.