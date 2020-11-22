CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,132 Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STC. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 195.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 508.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 37.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens raised shares of Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

NYSE STC opened at $44.61 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.