CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,360 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WST. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

WST stock opened at $284.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.14 and a 200-day moving average of $252.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $305.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

