CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,682 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $112,871,000. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FedEx by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FedEx by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 882.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,380,000 after buying an additional 303,520 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $276.69 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $293.30. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.44 and a 200 day moving average of $196.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

