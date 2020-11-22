CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,450 PropTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PTAC)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PropTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PTAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of PropTech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTAC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PropTech Acquisition by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PropTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PropTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,783,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,570,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTAC opened at $10.29 on Friday. PropTech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

About PropTech Acquisition

PropTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

