CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,822 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 313,423 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $732,290.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,117,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,209 shares of company stock worth $4,908,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $139.71. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

