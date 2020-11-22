CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,809,000 after purchasing an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 2.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 334,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 11.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Erie Indemnity by 6.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $241.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.50. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $130.20 and a fifty-two week high of $247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.70.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. Research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

