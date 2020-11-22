CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. AJO LP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,262.3% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,976,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,309 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $58,653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 139.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,825,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at $8,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NYSE GPK opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.