CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of L. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 66.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Loews by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on L. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

NYSE:L opened at $42.41 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

