CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $23,473,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $354.99 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $367.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.52.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

