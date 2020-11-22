CI Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,575,000 after buying an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,155,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after buying an additional 125,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $207.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.60. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.62.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

