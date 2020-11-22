CI Investments Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 50.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Jabil by 1,588.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 982,710 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $30,304,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $24,053,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $16,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $340,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

