CI Investments Inc. Sells 5,814 Shares of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in National General were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National General in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National General by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National General by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in National General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in National General by 90,517.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 50,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of National General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,905,358.28. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NGHC stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. National General Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. National General had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National General Holdings Corp. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

